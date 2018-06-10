RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a nearly $2 million grant for a Virginia program designed to help veterans become teachers.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the grant will support the state’s Troopers to Teachers Virginia Center at the College of William and Mary.

The center was established in 2017 as a pilot program. It provides individual counseling and transition planning for veterans pursing a potential career as an educator. The center also connects veterans with human resources offices in various school districts.

The $1.9 million grant will provide $380,000 in annual funds for the center for five years.