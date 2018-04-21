MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Construction for an $8 million aquatic center in southeast South Dakota is under budget and nearing completion.

The Mitchell Recreation Center’s new indoor aquatic center will be open for public viewing in June. Voters narrowly approved the facility in 2015, the Daily Republic reported.

“You can’t explain to people how big it is,” said City Councilman Jeff Smith after touring the construction area Monday.

The facility’s interior needs about two more weeks of work until crews move on to the exterior, said Robin Miller, the founder of MSH, which is the architectural firm assigned to the project.

Miller also said the project is under budget. The city will pay for most of the center. The Mitchell Aquatic Club pledged $1 million toward the project. Other funds will come from a tax on hotel and motel patrons.

“It’s such a beautiful job,” said Councilwoman Susan Tjarks.

Five distinct pool areas fit inside the facility. The pool features an equal mix of recreation and competitive uses, and includes a dual chlorine-ultraviolet light water treatment system.

Crews are currently working on two large smart-glass window areas. The windows are connected to a sensor on the roof and will get darker as the sun gets brighter.

Miller expects the project to finish in less than two months.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com