TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A New Orleans native who worked in Alaska for the past two decades has been named the new superintendent of a northwest Mississippi school district.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Rob Picou is returning to the South to be superintendent in Tupelo after working for three years as superintendent of Lower Yukon School District in western Alaska.

Picou has worked in Alaska as a principal for 11 years, an executive director of instruction for three years and a superintendent for six. During his three years as superintendent of Bering Strait School District in northwest Alaska, the high school’s graduation rate increased from 46 percent to 73 percent.

Picou says Mississippi is his “home,” where his wife and two children have lived on the Gulf Coast in Pass Christian.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com