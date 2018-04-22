ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s “warm line,” a peer-to-peer call line that helps residents struggling with substance abuse, grief, and suicidal thoughts, has introduced a texting option.

The state’s Peer-to-Peer Warmline launched its texting feature two years after the New Mexico Crisis Access Line started the warm line, KUNM-FM in Albuquerque reports .

The warm line is staffed specialists who are specially trained to use their own experiences to offer support to those dealing with addiction or mental health issues. The state began the warm lines in 2015 as an expansion of the professional counselor-staffed crisis line.

New Mexico Crisis Access Line Program Manager Wendy Linebrink-Allison said texting gives people a better sense of control over the conversation.

She says texting could make the line more appealing to people who have anxiety or a busy day.

“Maybe they feel more comfortable writing it out, and thinking about what they’re saying before they have a conversation with somebody,” she said.

According to the New Mexico Crisis Access Line, the warm lines handles around 1,000 calls a month and each lasts around 15 minutes. Officials say some residents choose the warm line over the crisis lines to speak to someone “who has been there” and lived through the same experiences.

Most calls deal with problems around mental health issues, state numbers show. Sometimes warm line calls are transferred to the crisis line so residents can get professional help.

The warm line is staffed between 3:30 and 11:00 p.m. daily.

