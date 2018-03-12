SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent in January, down from 6 percent in December.

The state jobless rate was at 6.5 percent in January 2016, still higher than the national unemployment of 4.1 percent.

Labor officials say New Mexico recorded aggregate gains in the private sector that resulted in 8,000 jobs, or 1.3 percent growth.

The latest figures released by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions show goods-producing industries added 5,600 jobs and private service industries reported an additional 2,400 jobs from January 2017 to January 2018.

Construction was up 4,100 jobs over the year and the leisure industry added 1,300 jobs.

The information industry lost 1,800 jobs while retail trade shed 1,600 jobs. Local, state and federal government jobs also lost jobs over the past year.