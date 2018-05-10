FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico women are accused of kidnapping and molesting a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy.

Authorities say 35-year-old Kristen Aragon and 29-year-old Melissa Goelz drove 13 hours from Farmington, New Mexico, to Oklahoma’s Pittsburg County in mid-April to pick up the boy and they then returned to Farmington with him.

Oklahoma officials say the boy’s father reported him missing and investigators then tracked a cellphone signal and used other means to determine he was en route to Farmington, where police found him.

Officials say the women previously were in contact with the boy through an online game.

The women remained jailed Thursday pending extradition on fugitive warrants from Oklahoma they were charged May 4 with kidnapping and lewd molestation.

Court records don’t list defense attorneys who could comment on the allegations.