ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman who was brought back to life is suing the hospital for violating her rights.
The Albuquerque Journal reports lawyers for Jamie Sams filed a lawsuit this week in New Mexico state district court against Santa Fe’s Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
The lawsuit filed on behalf Sams, a writer known for books on spirituality, says the hospital and a doctor who was treating her are to blame for her going into cardiac arrest. The lawsuit says Sams was given a painkiller even after she told staff she was allergic to it.
Court documents say the negligence was compounded when hospital personnel resuscitated her — something she did not want.
Christus spokesman Arturo Delgado declined to comment.
Sams is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.
___
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com