ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mariano Lake woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Prosecutors say Shannon Allen’s plea agreement recommends a 34-month prison sentence followed by a term of supervised release to be determined by the court.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

The 32-year-old Allen was arrested in October 2017 on a criminal complaint charging her with killing a man a month earlier on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico’s McKinley County.

Prosecutors say Allen lost control of her vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol and the car rolled, killing a male passenger.

Allen subsequently was indicted and was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

