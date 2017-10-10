LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County authorities say a woman has been arrested after she mistakenly shot her 12-year-old cousin in the back.

County sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Tanya Croll is facing one count each of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

She’s jailed without bond pending her arraignment.

Authorities say Croll told them she had “four or five sips of moonshine” before the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home about midnight last Saturday after Croll called 911 to report the shooting.

Croll reportedly heard a noise coming from the kitchen, thought her cousin was an intruder and fired her handgun at least once.

The boy told authorities he was reaching inside the refrigerator for food and a soda.

He’s hospitalized in stable condition.