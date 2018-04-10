Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say a woman accused of abandoning five dogs to die in a sweltering car last week has been arrested in Arizona.

They say 31-year-old Sara Mauter is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal says a warrant of extradition was signed Sunday in Maricopa County, which is Arizona’s most populous county.

The Journal reports that Mauter is suspected of leaving five dogs in a locked and unventilated rented SUV behind a nursery and garden center in northeast Albuquerque last Wednesday.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Police say Mauter was hired to transport the dogs to Texas by the animals’ owner.

It’s not immediately clear how Mauter was apprehended in Arizona.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

The Associated Press