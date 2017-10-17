SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s proposed school science standards are being revised after a public outcry against the deletion or omission of references to global warming, evolution and the age of the Earth.
Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski announced Tuesday several changes to the final version of the state standards that incorporate suggestions from the public.
The Public Education Department says final standards will restore references to the 4.6 billion-year age of the Earth, the rise in global temperatures over the past century and the process of evolution due to genetic variation. A complete version of the final standards was not released.
Public comments at a packed public hearing Monday were overwhelmingly critical of state revisions to a set of standards developed by a consortium of states and the National Academy of Sciences.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- Seattle leaders look to push ‘refresh’ button with Amazon for ‘a new relationship’
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Boeing rivals Airbus, Bombardier join forces on CSeries jet seen as threat to 737