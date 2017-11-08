ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with the Secretary of State’s Office say they need more money to meet a legislative mandate to update New Mexico’s campaign finance reporting system to provide more transparency and public access.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver told a panel of lawmakers Wednesday that the technology experts in her office are overburdened and don’t have the resources to create a new system for reporting and tracking political contributions.
She acknowledged that the current system is outdated and cumbersome.
Toulouse Oliver says her office would need nearly $1 million for an off-the-shelf program that could be customized to meet the state’s needs.
She said her office is also considering partnering with a nonprofit group, MapLight, to create a state-of-the-art system that could serve as a model for other states. That would cost around $2.3 million.