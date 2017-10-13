ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three members of a powerful New Mexico commission charged with conserving and developing water resources across the arid state have resigned, the result of what critics describe as a simmering conflict with the state’s top water regulator.

The departures mark the latest turmoil for the Interstate Stream Commission, which has been hit in recent years with complaints about transparency related to the development of plans for managing the state’s share of the Gila River.

Commission Chairman Caleb Chandler and fellow Commissioners James Wilcox and Jim Dunlap submitted their resignations to Gov. Susana Martinez earlier this week. Several other key staff members also have left in recent months, including the commission’s director and its legal counsel.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions regarding plans to fill the vacant seats on the commission.