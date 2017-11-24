Nation & WorldTravel New Mexico waives day-use fee to visit state parks Friday Originally published November 24, 2017 at 1:21 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fees for visiting New Mexico state parks are being waived Friday as officials encourage people to spend more time outdoors. Officials say the $5 day-use fees for all 34 state parks are being waived. The Associated Press Next StoryEPA’s work on Navajo Nation uranium sites under review Previous StoryUniv. of New Mexico hires athletics chief financial officer