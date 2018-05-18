ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped slightly to 5.4 percent in April, down from 5.6 percent in March and 6.3 percent a year ago.

State officials say nonagricultural payroll employment has grown by 10,100 jobs, or 1.2 percent, between April 2017 and April 2018. All gains have come from the private sector, which is up 10,600 jobs, or 1.7 percent. The public sector is down 500 jobs, or 0.3 percent.

In the private sector, service-providing industries are up 6,300 jobs, or 1.1 percent, while the goods-producing industries are up 4,300 jobs, a gain of 4.7 percent.