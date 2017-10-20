ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s unemployment rate is down slightly.
The Department of Workforce Solutions reports that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2 percent in September 2017, down from 6.3 percent in August as New Mexico’s economy added 2,000 jobs.
The department’s monthly report released Friday says Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, had a 5.6 percent unemployment rate in September, while Dona Ana and Santa Fe counties had unemployment rates of 6.5 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.
The counties with the highest unemployment rate in September were Luna at 10 percent and McKinley at 9 percent. The counties with the lower rates were Union at 3.4 percent and Los Alamos at 3.8 percent.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary