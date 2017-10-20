ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s unemployment rate is down slightly.

The Department of Workforce Solutions reports that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2 percent in September 2017, down from 6.3 percent in August as New Mexico’s economy added 2,000 jobs.

The department’s monthly report released Friday says Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, had a 5.6 percent unemployment rate in September, while Dona Ana and Santa Fe counties had unemployment rates of 6.5 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

The counties with the highest unemployment rate in September were Luna at 10 percent and McKinley at 9 percent. The counties with the lower rates were Union at 3.4 percent and Los Alamos at 3.8 percent.