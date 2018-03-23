ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s unemployment rate is down, with the Department of Workforce Solutions reporting that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 5.8 percent, down from 5.9 percent in January.
The department’s report Friday says total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 11,000 jobs, or 1.3 percent, since February 2017 when the state’s jobless rate was 6.4 percent.
Most of the job gains in the past year were in the private sector, with the goods-producing economic sector accounting for roughly half of the increase.
The biggest increase was seen in mining and construction, which added 4,200 jobs.
