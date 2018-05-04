Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico trucker convicted in a fatal Georgia chain-reaction traffic wreck has been arrested on a warrant alleging he violated probation.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Daniel Crane was arrested in the Albuquerque area Thursday.

Crane pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 18-year-old Summer Lee’s death in a 2016 chain-reaction collision on Interstate 75.

Crane was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation, and news accounts reported that probation terms included a requirement that he carry a photo of Lee provided by her family.

Callas Friday to the Henry County prosecutor’s office weren’t answered and it’s not clear how Crane allegedly violated probation.

Crane remained jailed Friday. It’s not known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

