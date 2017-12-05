ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation is asking the federal government for help as a Native American community in the state is recovering from the effects of severe weather and flooding.
The delegation says a storm in early October damaged roads, bridges and sewer lines at Acoma Pueblo.
They also say debris and wreckage piled up after the storm created treacherous driving conditions along a 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch, isolating part of the pueblo’s lands.
In a letter sent Tuesday to President Donald Trump, the lawmakers said the conditions affected members throughout the rural community, including those looking to gather firewood to heat their homes and ranchers who wanted to ensure their cattle had feed.
The pueblo’s request for a disaster declaration states that damages have been assessed at $2 million.