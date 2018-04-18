SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico city nestled among Pueblo Indian reservations is reconsidering its annual commemoration of the 1598 arrival of Spanish conquistador Juan de Onate

Onate is both revered as a Hispanic founding father and reviled for brutality against Native Americans. Newly elected Espanola Mayor Javier Sanchez has made clear that changes are in store for the city’s annual summer pageant and community carnival that depicts an armored Onate on horseback.

That has set off alarm bells among traditionalists in the community who fear Onate legacy might be forsaken. To American Indians, Onate is known for having ordered the right feet cut off tribal warriors after his soldiers stormed Acoma Pueblo.

New Mexico politicians are grappling with how to address rising criticism over tributes and monuments to Spanish colonial conquerors.