ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Telemundo affiliate in Albuquerque has announced it will include the boundaries of American Indian tribes and pueblos on its weather maps.

KASA-TV General Manager Marina LaVoie said last week the decision to include the Native American nations in weather maps was an easy one and encourage other stations to follow.

The station says the maps of American Indian tribes and pueblos will be shown when forecasters zoom in to discuss the weather in a particular location.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he was pleased KASA-TV will include the Navajo Nation in weather maps.