SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments as it decides whether vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez should be invalidated because she allegedly missed deadlines or failed to explain her reasoning.

Leading Democratic lawmakers sought to disqualify 10 vetoes during oral arguments scheduled for Wednesday.

They allege the Republican governor missed a three-day deadline aimed at helping lawmakers respond quickly to early vetoes or never explained the intent of vetoes.

Attorneys for the governor dispute that account of the veto process and say it was fair.

The Supreme Court review leaves in limbo bipartisan legislation that would expand access to high-speed internet, open the way for industrial hemp research programs, and allow high school students to count computer science classes toward core math credits needed for graduation.