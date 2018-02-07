SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will study opportunities to provide Medicaid coverage through a fee to people who earn too much money to qualify for the health care program for the poor.

The state Senate voted 33-8 on Wednesday to commission a year-long study of possibilities for expanding health care coverage by allowing more people to buy into Medicaid. The House already has approved the measure.

Decisions about whether to proceed with a buy-in program would be left until next year, after GOP New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez leaves office.

The buy-in concept involves redirecting federal subsidies for coverage in the marketplaces created under former President Barack Obama’s health care law to a new category of Medicaid. It has the backing of a coalition of local public health advocacy groups.