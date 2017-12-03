LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The last time New Mexico State played in a college football bowl game, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president, gas ran around $.29 a gallon, and Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” was the nation’s #1 song.
The long-struggling Aggies this weekend ended its nearly six-decade bowl drought and are headed to the Arizona Bowl.
New Mexico State defeated South Alabama in a last-minute come-from-behind 22-17 win Saturday to become bowl eligible, sparking excitement at a school that has seen recent budget cuts.
The Aggies accepted an invitation to the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 29 to face Utah State — a school New Mexico State defeated in its last bowl appearance.
The postseason game comes after Sun Belt Conference told New Mexico State this was its final season as a football-only member.