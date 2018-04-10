LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has named five finalists for its next chancellor and one of them is the state’s secretary of higher education.

The NMSU Board of Regents voted this week to approve a short list of candidates to lead the southern New Mexico college amid declining state funding.

Barbara Damron is listed as a finalist. She will leave her post as secretary of higher education when Gov. Susana Martinez leaves office at the end of the year.

Also listed were Kansas State University College of Agriculture Dean John Floros; Missouri University of Science and Technology Provost Robert Marley; former president of Lakehead University in Ontario, Canada, Brian Stevenson; and U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory former president Dan Arvizu.