SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An attorney says former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego plans to testify at his own trial, as a jury considers corruption charges including fraud and bribery.
Defense attorney Thomas Clark says he anticipates that Griego will speak in his own defense Tuesday as a final witness, as the trial enters its third week.
The New Mexico attorney general’s office alleges that Griego used his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building. Griego has pleaded not guilty to eight charges.
Prosecutors say Griego guided the sale through endorsements by a state agency, the Legislature and a buildings commission without properly disclosing his financial interest. He earned a $50,000 commission from the buyer.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
A conviction on all counts could mean decades in jail.