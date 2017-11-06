Share story

By
The Associated Press

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a police shooting in the popular tourist village of Ruidoso.

The Ruidoso Police Department announced Sunday that at least one officer opened fire after a vehicle rammed into a patrol car. Authorities say officers were investigating a call for suspicious activity.

It was not clear if any suspects were shot in the encounter.

No further information was available.

