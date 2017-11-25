PENASCO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting involving law enforcement officers in a remote area of northern New Mexico and that no were injured.
The New Mexico State Police says the shooting involved officers from that agency and the Taos County Sheriff’s Department.
It’s not immediately known whether anybody else was injured and what prompted the shooting.
The State Police says the shooting occurred in the small community of Penasco and that a news conference is planned Saturday to release additional information.
Penasco is 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Santa Fe.