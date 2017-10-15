MIMBRES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Mimbres man has died after a rollover crash in Grant County.

They say officers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on New Mexico State Road 152 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Donald Heath.

State Police say it appears Heath was traveling toward Mimbres in his pickup truck and he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and it overturned.

They say Heath wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.