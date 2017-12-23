ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say an Alabama man was killed and three other people were injured when two big-rig trucks collided head-on.

The semi-trucks were traveling in opposite directions on Interstate 40 about 80 miles (128 kilometers) west of Albuquerque Friday night when the driver of an eastbound truck allowed it to cross the median into oncoming traffic. The semi hit a westbound truck, killing the passenger and critically injuring the driver in that truck.

The dead passenger was identified Saturday as 60-year-old John Paul Oneal of Foley, Alabama. The injured driver was identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey Gotreaux of Beaumont, Texas.

The driver and passenger of the truck that caused the crash had non-life threatening injuries and weren’t identified.

State police don’t know why the truck crossed the center divider.