LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed when a small plane crashed and burned in rugged terrain in southern New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Carl Christiansen says the two victims were the only occupants of the one-engine plane when it crashed Thursday night several miles from the Las Cruces airport.

Christiansen says responders had to use an all-terrain vehicle to reach the crash site in a canyon.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says a post-crash fire destroyed the aircraft.

Identities of the victim’s weren’t released and Christiansen says additional information on circumstances of the crash wasn’t immediately available.

Lunsford says FAA investigators are traveling to the site and that the National Transportation Safety Board will head the investigation.