SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers have more money to work with as they craft a spending plan for the coming fiscal year that aims to boost spending on education, courts and law enforcement.
Economists for the state on Thursday revised tax revenue estimates upward by $93 million for the fiscal year starting July 1.
In all, government income is expected to surpass current annual spending obligations by $292 million.
New Mexico is climbing out of fiscal crisis that last year prompted spending cuts at public universities and to cherished programs such as the Special Olympics and local-farm produce at schools.
Staff economists for the Legislature say the fiscal rebound is closely tied to a recovery in the oil and natural gas industry.
Estimated income for the current year also has been revised upward.