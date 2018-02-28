LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is facing calls from some black students to make campus more diverse.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports members from the Black Students Association recently submitted demands to the provost’s office that they say would help diversify the campus.
Student Darnicia Holt says the list of demands included increasing diversity among administration, faculty and students at NMSU.
Black students comprised about 2.8 percent of the main campus population of 14,432.
Meligha Garfield, the president of the Black Students Association, says she also want a “separate diversity council” and asked for a minimum of two university senators to represent diversity programs on campus.
___
Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com