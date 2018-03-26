LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State earned an estimated $265,038 for their trip to their first football bowl game in nearly 60 years.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that’s how much school officials say the university took home thanks to a near sellout of its 5,000 allotted tickets for the Arizona Bowl in the first two weeks.
In December, New Mexico State won in its first bowl game in 57 years, beating Utah State 26-20 in the Arizona Bowl.
The appearance sparked excitement among long-suffering Aggies fan in southern New Mexico.
Athletics director Mario Moccia says he never imagined that north of $250,000 would be possible for a bowl earning for New Mexico State.
