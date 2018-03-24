SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show that areas of New Mexico that were once the fastest growing were the fastest shrinking last year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state’s population stayed mostly flat last year, growing by less than 1 percent.

Officials say the population around the Permian Basin’s oil fields in southeast New Mexico declined, indicating a possible industry trend.

New Mexico State University economist Jim Peach says employment in the industry has been slow to come back as oil and gas prices recover. He says part of that could be technological changes in drilling.

Companies are automating more practices, requiring fewer employees.

Lea and Eddy counties, which are in the heart of southeastern New Mexico’s oil and gas industry, both had population declines last year.

