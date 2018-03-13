ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — While students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence, teens at a New Mexico high school still reeling after two classmates were gunned down in December by an armed intruder have organized a “walk-up” to help unify a campus with varied ideas on school safety.

Students asked school administrators if they could schedule time Wednesday to gather around the flag pole at Aztec High School to honor the 21 students killed in recent months in school shootings.

Principal Warman Hall says the students also will be kicking off a campaign centered on 21 pledges — all aimed at engaging students and bolstering school safety on a campus where there has been a push to train and arm willing teachers.

Hall says Aztec is still recovering so student leaders wanted to avoid a contentious political debate or demonstration.