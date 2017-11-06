SOCORRO, N.M. (AP) — A central New Mexico school district is considering moving to a four-day week schedule.
KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports Socorro Consolidated Schools officials are examining if such a change would attract qualified teachers.
School board member J.C. Trujillo says the five-member board wants the hard facts on a shorter week and more opinions. The district recently posted a survey on its website asking whether community members agreed or disagreed with a four-day week.
Trujillo says there is a lot that still needs to be discussed.
The board could vote on the proposed schedule as early as February.
