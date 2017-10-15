PECOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are searching for a man and a teenage girl allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a cash machine in Pecos.

They say 33-year-old Tranquilino Louis Valencia and the teen also may have been involved in an Oct. 13 carjacking at a Dalton Canyon campground.

State Police say Valencia and the girl have ties to the Ranchos De Taos area and may be in the surrounding area.

Valencia has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted for armed robbery, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated assault, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He’s also a suspect in multiple violent crimes in Taos and Santa Fe counties.