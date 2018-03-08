TULAROSA, N.M. (AP) — Residents of a New Mexico Hispanic village near the site of the world’s first atomic bomb test want to share their stories with Congress.

The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium is raising money so its members can travel to Washington, D.C., and testify about the effects of the Trinity Test on generations of Tularosa residents.

The group is holding a jazz benefit concert in Albuquerque on Sunday.

Members of the consortium say many who lived in the area weren’t told about the dangers and were diagnosed with rare forms of cancer. They say they want acknowledgment and compensation from the U.S. government.

Scientists working in the then-secret city of Los Alamos developed the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. The bomb was tested in a stretch of desert near towns with Hispanic and Native American populations.