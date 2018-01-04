SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State regulators have rescinded a decision that allowed New Mexico’s largest electric utility to increase rates for customers but limited the amount of money the utility could recoup on upgrades at a coal-fired power plant.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday backed away from the decision made last month and granted the Public Service Co. of New Mexico a new hearing on rate proposals set for next week.

The commission had voted to allow the utility to raise rates by about 9 percent over the next two years, but it rejected the utility’s request to recoup about $150 million from improvements at the Four Corners Power Plant.

The utility filed a request last week, asking the commission to reconsider its previous decision.

