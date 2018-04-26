SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have given the operator of a coal-fired power plant nearly two weeks to explain the cause of the structural failure of a coal silo last month.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission issued the order Wednesday to the Public Service Co. of New Mexico after the failure at its San Juan Generating Station resulted in a fire and some damage.
The order requires the utility to explain what repairs it intends to make and to provide a timeline for them.
Utility spokesman Dan Ware says the utility will comply with the order. He says the unit is expected to be operational by mid-June.
The utility has plans to close the plant in northwest New Mexico within the next few years.
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com