SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s public safety and judicial officials are seeking budget increases for the next fiscal year as crime rates remain high.
The Legislative Finance Committee is hearing this week from the agencies as the panel prepares to craft spending priorities ahead of the next legislative session in January.
Committee officials noted that New Mexico in 2016 had the second highest rate for violent crime in the Unites States and the highest property crime rate among states.
The state’s overall crime rate also has exceeded the regional average for almost a decade.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
District attorneys statewide are seeking the largest increase — about $11.7 million or a nearly 18 percent boost.
Public defenders want an 11 percent increase, or about $6.4 million, mostly to fill vacant positions and add staff to handle an increased workload due to pretrial reforms.