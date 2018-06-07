SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The defeat of New Mexico state Rep. Carl Trujillo in the Democratic primary election has not halted an investigation by the Legislature into allegations of sexual harassment against the Santa Fe-area lawmaker.
The Legislature’s lead attorney, Raul Burciaga, said Wednesday that an investigation continues against Trujillo by a panel of four lawmakers and outside counsel.
Trujillo vehemently denies accusations by animal welfare activist Laura Bonar that he inappropriately touched and propositioned her as the two worked together on legislation in 2014. He lost Tuesday’s Democratic primary election to Andrea Romero of Santa Fe in a race with no Republican contenders.
Bonar said Wednesday through her attorney Levi Monagle that she will pursue her complaint with the Legislature to its conclusion under an anti-harassment policy adopted earlier this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW