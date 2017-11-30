HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The pastor a southeastern New Mexico Catholic church is facing charges of criminal sexual contact.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports an arrest warrant recently was issued for Rev. Ricardo Bauza, pastor of St. Helena Catholic Church, following a report to Hobbs police.

According to a 15-page criminal complaint filed last month, Bauza got into a shower with an adult male, and washed the victim’s body with a loofah in the church rectory.

The complaint says two male church members also told police Bauza showed them cell phone photos of his genitals.

Hobbs police Chief Chris McCall says authorities are working on taking Bauza into custody.

Diocese of Las Cruces chancellor David McNeill, Jr., says he hadn’t seen the report on Bauza.

It was not known if Bauza has an attorney.

