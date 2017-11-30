HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The pastor a southeastern New Mexico Catholic church is facing charges of criminal sexual contact.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports an arrest warrant recently was issued for Rev. Ricardo Bauza, pastor of St. Helena Catholic Church, following a report to Hobbs police.
According to a 15-page criminal complaint filed last month, Bauza got into a shower with an adult male, and washed the victim’s body with a loofah in the church rectory.
The complaint says two male church members also told police Bauza showed them cell phone photos of his genitals.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach interviews with Tennessee AD, but it's not a done deal WATCH
- Before homeless camps are cleared, a Seattle team coaxes people to shelter WATCH
Hobbs police Chief Chris McCall says authorities are working on taking Bauza into custody.
Diocese of Las Cruces chancellor David McNeill, Jr., says he hadn’t seen the report on Bauza.
It was not known if Bauza has an attorney.
___
Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com