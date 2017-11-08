SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former top-ranked lawmaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives says he was confronted in his state Capitol office in 2014 by a senator for interfering with the sale of a state-owned building.

Court testimony on Tuesday by former House Speaker Ken Martinez provided a glimpse of backroom dealings in the Legislature as then-Sen. Phil Griego helped usher the sale of a state-owned building through approvals. Griego is accused of using his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of the building in downtown Santa Fe.

Former House Speaker Ken Martinez testified Wednesday that Griego asked him, “Why did you screw up my deal?” Martinez says he did not initially understand the question about delays at a state buildings commission.

Griego says he broke no laws.