ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police will be out in force over the Thanksgiving holiday as part of a traffic safety initiative focused on Interstate 40.

Numerous states are involved in the effort, from California and Arizona to Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Motorists will see increased patrols along the interstate corridor as highway patrol officers look to curb fatalities during the busy holiday weekend.

Authorities say the I-40 corridor is a major commuter roadway within the United States, stretching 2,555 miles (4,111 kilometers). That includes 376 miles (605 kilometers) in New Mexico.

The initiative fits in with the state’s ongoing campaign to get drivers to slow down, stay off their cellphones and not drive while impaired.