FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife managers say they will be making improvements along the San Juan River downstream of Navajo Lake State Park.

The state Game and Fish Department says the work will begin in mid-December and last until April. It will result in temporary closures of day-use areas along the river.

The project will include a new boat takeout at Crusher Hole Day-Use Area.

A temporary takeout will be constructed at the Munoz Day-Use Area that will provide access to upper portions of the river.

Officials also say that to ensure safety, use of the San Juan River past Simon Point will be closed to boat traffic and wade fishing from Dec. 15 through March 1. Limited use of the river will be available from March 1 through April 15.