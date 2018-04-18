SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The board that oversees New Mexico’s public pension system has reprimanded and censured one of its members, citing a list of violations and disruptive behaviors.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the board of the Public Employees Retirement Association approved a resolution Tuesday to censure Loretta Naranjo Lopez, stripping her of committee assignments and barring her from traveling out of state on pension business for a year.
The board accuses Naranjo Lopez of seeking improper reimbursements, harassing pension staff, filing criminal complaints because of board seating arrangements and engaging in other unethical behavior.
Naranjo Lopez says the allegations are baseless, retaliatory and a diversion from the state pension’s unfunded liabilities.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing McCain
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
The state pension system manages more than 30 retirement plans for public employees.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com