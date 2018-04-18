SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The board that oversees New Mexico’s public pension system has reprimanded and censured one of its members, citing a list of violations and disruptive behaviors.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the board of the Public Employees Retirement Association approved a resolution Tuesday to censure Loretta Naranjo Lopez, stripping her of committee assignments and barring her from traveling out of state on pension business for a year.

The board accuses Naranjo Lopez of seeking improper reimbursements, harassing pension staff, filing criminal complaints because of board seating arrangements and engaging in other unethical behavior.

Naranjo Lopez says the allegations are baseless, retaliatory and a diversion from the state pension’s unfunded liabilities.

The state pension system manages more than 30 retirement plans for public employees.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com