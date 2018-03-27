ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is dry and the spring winds are already in full force, resulting in what authorities say is the perfect recipe for a potentially severe fire season.

Dozens of state and federal land managers along with officials from New Mexico’s largest city and surrounding communities gathered Tuesday in Albuquerque to issue a warning to residents around the state.

Crews have responded to more than 140 fires that have charred roughly 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) of state and private land since January. That’s nearly more than was burned all of last year.

State forestry officials say 80 of the fires were reported in March alone.

In the cottonwood forest along Albuquerque’s stretch of the Rio Grande, crews have been working to clear out overgrown and dead vegetation to reduce the risk.