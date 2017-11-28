SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is nearing a year-end deadline for storefront lenders to cap annual interest rates at 175 percent under a new law.

Consumer advocate Ona Porter of the nonprofit Prosperity Works estimated Tuesday that the interest cap will save New Mexico consumers some $500 million over the next two years.

Regulators are briefing lawmakers on Wednesday on progress toward implementing the law that reins in interest charges on automobile title loans and cash advances against paychecks and tax returns.

The store-front lending industry has defended triple-digit interest rates as a way to ensure borrowing options for low-income residents in New Mexico, where high poverty and unemployment rates are chronic.

Consumer advocates are promoting several new small-loan alternatives with moderate interest rates for people with little or no credit history.